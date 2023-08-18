Morgan Stanley Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $65.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.55.

XPO Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of XPO opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.16. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in XPO by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 223,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Boston Partners grew its position in XPO by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in XPO by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 742,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

