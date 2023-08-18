National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of C$217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.05 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$23.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.51. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.66 and a 52 week high of C$29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. The stock has a market cap of C$833.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

