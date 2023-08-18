Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.44% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of 174.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

