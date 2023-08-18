Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $500.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $462.50.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0 %

SNPS stock opened at $424.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.08. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.