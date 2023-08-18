Needham & Company LLC Trims Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Target Price to $4.50

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shapeways stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Shapeways has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Shapeways had a negative return on equity of 39.80% and a negative net margin of 76.03%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

In other Shapeways news, CEO Greg Kress acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,690.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shapeways in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Shapeways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Shapeways by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,099,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 458,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shapeways by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 264,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

