Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down to $2.24

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.02. Nextdoor shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 1,799,098 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIND. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Nextdoor Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the third quarter worth $33,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

