Northland Securities Cuts Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Price Target to $8.00

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Stryve Foods Price Performance
Shares of SNAX opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.30.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 122.85% and a negative net margin of 82.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stryve Foods Company Profile
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.
