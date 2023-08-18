Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWN. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

NYSE NWN opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.31%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,748,000 after buying an additional 135,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

