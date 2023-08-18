Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,017 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,519,000 after acquiring an additional 204,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,653,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,246 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.79 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.