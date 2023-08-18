NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $7.91

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.17. NU shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 9,518,118 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 62.5% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth $48,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

