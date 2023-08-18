Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.67% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

BATS:NURE opened at $28.62 on Friday. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

