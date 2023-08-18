ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ObsEva by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

