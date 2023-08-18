Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODD opened at $45.31 on Monday. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.65 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

