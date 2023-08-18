Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.89. Olaplex shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 226,652 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Olaplex by 42.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olaplex by 151.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 358,336 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Olaplex by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

