Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.61 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.