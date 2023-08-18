ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $24,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock worth $9,501,689 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
ON Semiconductor stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
