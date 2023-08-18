OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Head-To-Head Analysis

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OppFi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.02% 11.22% 3.25% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for OppFi and Moxian (BVI), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Moxian (BVI)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.58 $7.10 million ($0.10) -24.10 Moxian (BVI) $160,000.00 291.15 -$22.55 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats Moxian (BVI) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Moxian (BVI)

(Get Free Report)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.