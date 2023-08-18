ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 241269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,491.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $279,500. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $464.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

