Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

