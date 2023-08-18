Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

