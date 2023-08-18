Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.49

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 13424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $8,260,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 164.1% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 310,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.