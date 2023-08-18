Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
