Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.25.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$22.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.75. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$20.64 and a 1 year high of C$29.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$765.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

