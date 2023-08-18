Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,380.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $33.57 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

