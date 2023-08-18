PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 196.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,945 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

About PDC Energy

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

