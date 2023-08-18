Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins cut Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.8 %

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$12.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.74. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$9.71 and a 52-week high of C$15.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 10,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$119,988.00. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Featured Stories

