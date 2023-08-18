Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $141.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.07.

NYSE PSX opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,299,000 after buying an additional 2,646,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

