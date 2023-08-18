Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $61,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.