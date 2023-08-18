Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

