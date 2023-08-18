Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 5,388 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $69,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average of $181.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

