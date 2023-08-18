Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $43,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

TJX stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

