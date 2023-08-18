Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $59,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $801,906,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.72. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

