Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $58,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

SPGI opened at $384.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,832. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.