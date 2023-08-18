Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,292 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $43,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

