Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,411 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.58% of Service Co. International worth $59,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Service Co. International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,050,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,353,000 after acquiring an additional 448,311 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SCI opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,128. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

