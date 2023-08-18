Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 182,612 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,612 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.23% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $63,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,996 shares of company stock worth $8,607,017 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 2.1 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

