Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,827,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,186,000 after acquiring an additional 72,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $176.31 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $175.92 and a 52 week high of $279.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

