Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,957 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.10% of CME Group worth $65,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.69.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,549. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

