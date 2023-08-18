Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $46,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.85. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

