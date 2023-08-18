Pictet Asset Management SA Has $41.06 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,880 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $41,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $272.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.44. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

