Pictet Asset Management SA Has $42.07 Million Stock Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,081 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 2.14% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $42,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of -0.98. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

