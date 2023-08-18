Pictet Asset Management SA Has $49.71 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 297,930 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MDT opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

