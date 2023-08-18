Pictet Asset Management SA Has $54.21 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.12% of AutoZone worth $54,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,457.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,477.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2,508.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

