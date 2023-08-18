Pictet Asset Management SA Has $54.55 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,640 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $54,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $520.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.83.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

