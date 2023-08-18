Pictet Asset Management SA Has $55.81 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,929 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.68% of KB Home worth $55,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock worth $8,399,080. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Down 5.8 %

KBH stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.