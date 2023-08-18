Pictet Asset Management SA Has $58.38 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in RTX were worth $58,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.47.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

