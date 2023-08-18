Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,625 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $43,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $152.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $164.75.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

