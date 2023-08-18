Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $66,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 163.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOLF. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 17.1 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

