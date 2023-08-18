Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $43,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.