Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,880 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Ventas were worth $50,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

